PPP says full court verdict on Punjab CM will be acceptable to all

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has called for the Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a full court bench for hearing the current political and constitutional crisis in the Punjab.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said while addressing a press conference at Lala Musa, on Sunday that incumbent government and its allies have their reservation over the current apex court bench which was hearing the current Punjab chief minister election case. The PPP leader expressed that the decision of full court bench would be acceptable to all political parties of the country. He criticised the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head Imran Khan who is blaming and threatening the national institutions.

The advisor blamed that the members of PML-Q have violated the direction of party head, adding he said there is no space of such thing in the Constitution, and rejected the term of “trustee chief minister” (for Hamza Shehbaz). To a question, Kaira said the incumbent regime and its allies will accept the court decision. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murtaza Wahab hoped for merit in the apex court’s decision following the formation of full court bench in a case pertaining to the election of CM Punjab. While addressing a joint press conference, they said the PTI was pressurizing the institutions for their desired gains. They said that decisions based on vision-of-need in the past had always created problems for the country. Shazia Marri said that they were eyeing the apex court for the formation of larger bench as the case was important one. She said that everyone was focusing on the case and its decision. She requested the Supreme Court to form a larger bench instead a 3-member bench.