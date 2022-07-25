APHC deplores world indifference to Kashmiris’ ordeal

Illegally detained senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, has deplored the indifferent attitude of the international community towards the sufferings of the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Nayeem Ahmed Khan in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail said the people of IIOJK had been facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades but the world was watching as a mute spectator. He pointed out that the criminal silence maintained by the United Nations and world human rights organizations on the grim situation of IIOJK had emboldened India to continue with its brutalities on the Kashmiris.

Nayeem Khan called for implementation of the UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute without any further delay to save the Kashmiri people from the Indian wrath. UN must listen to Kashmiris as Yasin Malik’s life in danger: Peace and Culture Organisation, Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik was battling for life in notorious Tihar jail as he was deprived of all legal, constitutional and fundamental human rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service, she was speaking at a hunger strike camp set up in front of the Islamabad Press Club the other day.

Mushaal Mullick revealed that fascist Narendra Modi-led Hindutva regime had crossed all limits of barbarism to silence the most powerful voice of Kashmir’s peaceful freedom struggle but they failed in their nefarious designs.

The chairperson said people of Kashmir set up hunger strikes camps worldwide to express solidarity with their beloved leader.

Mullick said that despite using all inhuman and unlawful tactics, the JKLF chairman refused to surrender and compromise on the birth rights of Kashmiris.

She urged the UN to listen to the voice of Kashmiri people.

Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Yasin Malik, is on a hunger strike in Tihar Jail against the denial of justice and fair trial to him by the Indian kangaroo courts. Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Indian court on May 25, this year, in false cases registered against him, started his hunger strike on Friday morning.