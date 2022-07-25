MDA collects record commercialization fee

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) collected more than 300% increased revenue in commercialization target in the last fiscal year. The performance report of MDA Town Planning Directorate for the financial year 2021-22 was presented to Director General MDA Qaiser Saleem, said a spokesperson for the MDA. According to the report, the target of revenue for commercialization was set at Rs250 million, while Rs789.90 million revenue was collected in the financial year 2021-22. This is the record revenue in the history of the MDA. The MDA said the set target of Rs250 million was recovered in the first two months of the financial year and the recovery reached Rs789.90 million by June 2022, which is about 300% more than the target allocated in the budget.

According to the report submitted by Director of Town Planning of MDA Malik Qaswar Abbas to Director General MDA Qaiser Saleem, the increase in revenue is due to land use control, building control, land use conversion, subdivision of plots, issuance of various NOCs and clearance certificates. Saleem was informed that 199 cases were dealt with and approved for commercialization in the financial year 2021-22. In 2020-21, only seven cases were approved. Director General Qaiser Salim congratulated all officers and field staff of Town Planning Directorate for this successful work.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said the Town Planning Directorate is the main Directorate of the MDA and the best source of income. The record revenue in terms of commercialization is the result of team work and tireless efforts of all staff members. He further said that a short-term process has been started by amending the laws regarding commercialization to provide maximum facilities to the citizens, the fruits of which have started to be seen by the people and as a result the inflow of MDA has increased.

Secretary housing south Punjab Mr Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that a separate counter is being set up in One Window Cell to make the commercialization process transparent and faster where the staff will be present only for commercialization. A system is being introduced to pass the case in one day after the screening of the commercialization cases at the One Window Cell. The DG said that IT base should be created to speed up the efficiency of one window sale. This will increase the efficiency of one window sale by 100% and provide more facilities to the public. He said that despite the lack of resources and staff, the increase in income is a welcome thing. Efforts are being made to remove the lack of staff. Incentive policy is being introduced for hardworking and honest employees.