Three people killed in Philippine university shooting

Three people were killed Sunday in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted assassination. The incident happened at Ateneo de Manila University as law students and their families arrived for a graduation ceremony that was to be attended by the Supreme Court chief justice. Rose Furigay, a former city mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan and whose daughter was among the graduates, was killed, authorities said. Furigay’s executive assistant and a university security guard were also killed. Her daughter was wounded and is in a “stable condition” in hospital, police said. “We are quite distraught and bereaved by this occurrence,” Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened, told AFP. The alleged gunman fled the scene by forcing a driver out of their vehicle, before abandoning it and continuing his getaway in a jeepney, police said.

He was eventually detained near a church. Police recovered two handguns and a silencer allegedly used by the suspect, who they identified as Chao-Tiao Yumol and said had a “long history” of legal disputes with Furigay. Yumol was on bail for a cyberlibel charge. “This looks to be a determined assassin,” Police Brigadier General Remus Medina told reporters, describing the incident as “isolated”.