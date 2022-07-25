How does Gwyneth feel about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Gwyneth Paltrow loves to see the Afflecks in love! Almost a week after her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, the Goop founder sharing her good wishes. On July 22, Paltrow replied to a fan who asked on her Instagram Story how she feels about the couple. She wrote, “Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them.” Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, wed in a “spur of the moment” ceremony on July 16, three months after getting engaged for the second time and more than a year after they rekindled their early ’00s relationship. This is not the first time Paltrow, who is married to Brad Falchuk, has commented favorably about Affleck and Lopez. Last September, one of J.Lo’s stylists posted a photo of the star supporting the actor at the premiere of his movie The Last Duel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, which served as their first red carpet appearance since reuniting. Paltrow, 49, commented on the post, “Okay, this is cute.” Like J.Lo, Paltrow has both dated and worked with Affleck. They were together on and off between 1997 and 2000 and co-starred in the films Shakespeare in Love, for which she won an Oscar and Bounce. The following year, he and J.Lo met on the set of Gigli and soon began a relationship. Affleck proposed to Lopez in 2002 but in January 2004, a week after the release of their movie Jersey Girl, it was announced they had called off their engagement. After their breakup, they each married other people and started families. In June 2004, five months after their split was made public, Lopez wed her third husband, fellow singer Marc Anthony. The two, parents of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, finalized their divorce in 2014. In 2005, Affleck married his Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids-Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.