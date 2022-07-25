Amna Ilyas’s dancing boots pose challenge to Noora Fatehi

Film and television actress Amna Ilyas recently featured in ‘Aatish’ song that receveid mixed reactions from netizens.

She dropped her pictures from the performance song from the film ‘Chaudhry the Martyr’ that has already been making its rounds on the internet.

Actress Amna Illyas while sharing the pictures from the song performance captioned, “My dancing boots are on and I’m ready for whatever song the DJ has lined up!! (As long as it’s #Aatish). #aatish #amnailyas.”

Some netizens compared her with Noora Fateh.

Amna is the younger sister of models Salma Ilyas and Uzma Ilyas. Amna began her modeling career at the age of seventeen, and a few years later, moved on to acting in 2013.

Amna Ilyas was last spotted in Azeem Sajjad’s films Chaudhry under the banner of LAAJ Productions which stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.