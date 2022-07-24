Modern urban transport facilities in Pakistan to get boost with China’s help

Along with China’s investment in Pakistan, great support and progress were continuously seen in the infrastructure sectors. When it comes to infrastructure, one of the top items that stands out is the public transport sector.

China has exceptionally helped Pakistan in this sector. And its investors are constantly helping Pakistan with new projects in this sector to bring Pakistan on par with the modern world.

Recently Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated two new projects of running buses in Islamabad in order to improve the urban facilities. The buses running on these routes are Green Line and Blue Line. Buses for this project have been imported from China. The reason for importing buses from China is that in the past, in Islamabad Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service, where Chinese capital was used for this project, the buses were also imported from China and these buses proved to be very standard and low cost in terms of their durability. For this reason, buses for Green Line and Blue Line have also been imported from China, according to an article published by CEN.

Chinese buses and investments have previously been seen in public transport projects in Lahore and Multan. While the masterpiece project of further innovation in the form of Orange Line in Lahore stands as a manifestation of modern facilities

In the field of transport, Chinese cooperation is not only available in Islamabad, but also in Karachi, the capital of Sindh. A wonderful project, namely, People’s Bus Service is being worked on urban transport. The first phase of the project has started and Karachi and Larkana have been included in it. In the first phase of this project for Karachi, 130 buses have started running on the roads of Karachi, while in this project, two hundred and forty buses on seven routes will be running on the roads as a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship.