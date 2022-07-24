Former England batsman Trott named as new Afghanistan coach

DUBAI: Former England middle-order batsman Jonathan Trott was on Friday named as the new coach of Afghanistan, replacing Graham Thorpe who had to withdraw from the position on health grounds.Trott will take over for the tour of Ireland in August where the team will play five Twenty20 Internationals ahead of the World Cup in Australia later this year.”I’m honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket’s most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team,” Trott said.The 41-year-old Trott, who played over 200 international matches for England, worked as a batting coach for the England team on their tour of India in 2021.Former England batsman and assistant coach Thorpe fell seriously ill in May.He had accepted the job of Afghanistan head coach following his departure from the England set-up after a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.