Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s appreciation post for each other is all things love

It was celebration all around for Kajol and Ajay Devgn as their film ‘Tanhaji’ bagged three awards at the 68th National Film Awards on Friday.

Kajol later shared a throwback picture with husband Ajay Devgn from the sets of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and captioned it: “Team Tanhaji wins three national awards. So happy and proud. Best Actor Ajay Devgn. Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Costume – Nachiket Barve.” The actress who played Savitribai Malusare, Tanhaji’s wife in the film also added the hashtag #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.

Incidentally, this is Ajay Devgn’s third National Award win as the Best Actor after ‘Zakhm’ and ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

In response, Ajay was quick to share Kajol’s message and tweeted, “Congratulations to you too. Your presence in the film gave it an added dimension.”

Meanwhile, an elated Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.”

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Tanhaji’ also had Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and it became one of the biggest hits of 2020.