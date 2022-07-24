Alhamra’s 25th Theatre Festival kicks off

Alhamra’s 25th eight-day-long theatre festival kicks off with Mass Foundation’s play titled “Book of Love” here on Friday at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. The drama “Book of Love” has been written by Hasan Raza and directed by Aamir Nawaz. The story starts with a love scene and goes through the marriage and its ups and downs. The Young actors Gulshan Majeed, Ishaan Shakeel and Hasan Raza gave a memorable performance in the musical drama. Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen said that all the groups would present their best drams as Art is more important to artists than anything else. Through this eight-day festival, Alhamra wants to create a new life and enthusiasm among the artists.” Alhamra’s prime goal is to provide quality entertainment to the people of Lahore without spending any money, “We hope that our public would make this Theatre festival a huge success, she added. The 25th theatre festival of Alhamra will continue till 29 July 2022, all the dramas in the festival will be staged at 6:30pm in Alhamra hall number 2.