Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Iran

The Government and people of Pakistan Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Iran on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of floods in the southern Fars province. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this natural disaster. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Iran at this moment of grief.” Flooding in southern Iran has killed at least 21 people and left others missing following heavy rainfall in the largely arid country, state media reported on Saturday. Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods, a phenomenon made worse when torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth.