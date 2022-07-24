PML-N faced victimization for constitution’s supremacy: Saad

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership faced worst victimization in the name of accountability for the only reason of raising voice for the supremacy of the law and the Constitution during the previous PTI tenure.

Addressing a solidarity rally at Liberty Chowk, he said not a single penny corruption was proved against any of the PML-N leadership as baseless cases were initiated against them. The PML-N leadership despite having reservations with the results of 2018 general elections, did not create any obstacle in the way of PTI government in larger national interest. Khawaja Saad said that the united opposition by using a constitutional way, ousted the PTI government through a no confidence move in the parliament. The minister said that the parliament was the supreme institution as it had the mandate to make or amend the laws whereas the courts were there to interpret the constitution. The PML-N had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the matter of article 63-A and prayed for a full court bench to hear the case. He said the PTI ruled for four years and took the country at the verge of default by destabilizing its economy. The PTI was creating hurdles in the smooth working of the PML-N led government elected in the Punjab province. He said that PTI chief Imran Khan had been using derogatory remarks against the institutions. He said that the PML-N was ready for general elections however a positive environment was vital to ensure level playing field for all parties. The minister said that the PML-N wanted political and economic stability in the country and was not in favour of creating chaos. Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said that the mega corruption was committed during the past four years in the Punjab. The PML-N led coalition government was taking tough decisions to save the country from default which was a result of poor economic policies and incompetence of the previous PTI government.

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood said that the party had faced worst circumstances in the past as well but the party leadership remain committed and loyal with the people and the country. It was the PML-N leadership which brought the country out of challenges whenever the country passed through crisis. He said that despite tough scenario created in the way of the party, the PML-N was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and would continue to work for the welfare of the masses.