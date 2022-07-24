HEC opens registration for nationwide hockey trials

The Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC), in collaboration with selected higher education institutions on Saturday opened a nationwide registration process for the trials of Hockey (Men and Women).

According to the HEC, the trials are being held under the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League initiative.

Both male and female young players aged between 15-25 years are eligible to register for participation in the sport. The scrutiny of documents, including CNIC/Form-B and Domicile of young players, will be carried out. However, the registered players can appear for trials at their nearest locations within their respective province.

After competing in trials, the successful players will be eligible for the provincial and national leagues. They will be provided continuous coaching and mentorship from the trial phase till the national league, featuring various avenues for future growth including representation of Pakistan at national and international levels.