Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, July 24, 2022


More rain expected in various parts of country

APP

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan (Met) on Saturday forecast more rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours. The more scattered heavy falls are likely to occur in South Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and eastern Balochistan, it said.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad: twenty-six degree centigrade, Murree sixteen, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar and Gilgit twenty-eight, while Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fourteen, Pulwama eighteen, Anantnag seventeen, while Shopian and Baramulla sixteen degree centigrade.

