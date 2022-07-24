Admin warns of action on spreading religious hatred during Muharram

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed on Saturday said that the district government would take stern action against all those who involved in spreading hatred during the month of Muharram.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for processions and congregations of Muharram ul Haram, here. The meeting was attended by officials from provincial and federal departments. He directed officers to prepare a comprehensive plan for cleanliness across the district, especially along routes of the processions.

He also instructed elimination of walk-chalking and encroachments and completion of patch work improve dilapidate roads. He also stressed the need to keep coordination between organizers of processions and focal persons of different department for early solution of problems.

The deputy commissioner also directed health department to set up camps along routes of the processions to facilitate mourners. On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Akhtar Mandhera and Assistant Commissioners of Khanewal, Jehanian, Mian Channu were also present.

Fair distribution of resources not possible without controlling population: Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid on Saturday said that it was not possible for the government to distribute resources equally without controlling the population. He expressed these views in a symposium conducted on the concluding day of the awareness week, organised by district administration and the population welfare department.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Arshad, District Welfare Officer Rao Muhammad Rashid, Deputy Director Colleges, civil society members were also present on the occasion. He urged the citizens to play their due role to control population.

The speakers also highlighted the negative effects of the growing population on the resources and said that it was necessary to follow the slogan of ‘less children, prosperous family’. Later, an awareness rally was also taken out.