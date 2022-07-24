Road mishap kills two, injures 11

A driver of a vehicle and his six-year-old daughter were killed while 11 others including women and children injured in a road mishap near Baba Gaam area here on Saturday. According to Zaimdara Police Station, the ill-fated vehicle was plunged into deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn near Baba Gaam area. As a result, the driver of the vehicle named Habibur Rehman and his daughter Habiba were killed on the spot. The medical team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Lal Qila after providing them first aid. Police sources said the vehicle was carrying children back to their home after immunization when the vehicle met the incident.