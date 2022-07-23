Deputy Chairman Senate visits Mango festival

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Saturday visited Mango festival organized by Centaurus Mall, here. Addressing the participants, he said that such festivals would help benefit Mango growers and exporters, adding that it will also increase the exports of Pakistani Mango which are famous all over the world for their special taste.

Deputy Chairman Senate said it was a pleasure to see the variety and quality of Mango at the festival. He said that different varieties of Mangoes are currently cultivated in Pakistan which has no alternate in taste and quality in the world.