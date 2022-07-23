Heavy rain expected in various parts of country in next few hours

The Meteorological Department of Pakistan (Met) on Saturday forecast more rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

The more scattered heavy falls are likely to occur in South Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the third monsoon system will penetrate parts of the country. The strong system may affect Sindh from July 23 to 26, with heavy rains likely in Karachi from July 24 to 26.

The temperature of some major cities recorded Saturday morning were as follow:

Islamabad 26 degree centigrade, Murree 16, Lahore 27, Karachi 29, Peshawar and Gilgit 28, while 25 in Quetta and Muzaffarabad.