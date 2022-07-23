Pakistan logs 693 more coronavirus cases, two deaths

According to data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Saturday morning, 693 additional coronavirus infections and two fatalities were reported in Pakistan over the course of the previous day (Friday).

According to NIH data, the country’s death toll has increased to 30,464 following the addition of the two new fatalities, and the total number of infections has increased to 1,549,766 following the addition of the new 693 cases.

In Pakistan, 23,423 tests were performed over the course of the past 24 hours (Friday), with a positivity rate of 2.96 percent. There were 180 patients in critical condition, according to the records.

COVID-19 Statistics 23 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 23,423

Positive Cases: 693

Positivity %: 2.96%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 180 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 23, 2022

Lahore had the highest positivity ratio, at 8.27 percent, followed by Islamabad at 6.50 percent, Muzaffarabad at 5.88 percent, Skardu at 5.88 percent, Gilgit at 4.60 percent, Faisalabad at 3.52 percent, Sargodha at 3.23 percent, Peshawar at 2.92 percent, and Karachi at 2.19 percent.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), another 3,388 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan and the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,512,231. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 7,071.

As many as 589,494 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 511,349 in Punjab, 220,802 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137,073 in Islamabad, 35,722 in Balochistan, 43,503 in Azad Kashmir and 11,823 in Gilgit-Baltistan.