Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as CM after win in Punjab Assembly

On Saturday morning, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif took the oath of office as Punjab’s new CM, just hours after his stunning victory in the province’s top office run-off election on Friday night.

In a simple but impressive ceremony at the Governor’s House in Lahore, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath of office to Hamza Shehbaz.

The ceremony at the Governor’s House was attended by a large number of PML-N and allied party leaders, legislators, and other government officials.

Yesterday night, Hamza retained his position as chief minister after Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q lawmakers, citing Article 63A of the Constitution.

As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while PTI and PML-Q joint candidate Pervaiz Elahi received 176 votes after his 186-vote total was reduced.

Dost Mazari vetoed the 10 PML-Q votes after party leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wrote to the deputy speaker, implying that his lawmakers would not vote for anyone.

Re-elected Hamza was joyous over his win. On his Twitter account today, he wrote: “Thanks be to Allah Almighty who made us successful once again. Thanks also to Asif Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, including the members of the Muslim League-N, coalition parties, who have played their key role in the strengthening of democracy in the country. Inshallah, we will continue the mission of serving people.”

The Punjab Assembly session began two hours and 50 minutes late yesterday (4:00 PM).

The deputy speaker’s announcement sparked an argument between the chair and PTI lawmaker Raja Basharat over the legitimacy of the latter’s ruling.

An outraged Elahi questioned how the deputy speaker could reject the candidate’s vote, while former law minister Basharat Raja argued that it was the parliamentary party leader’s prerogative, not the party chief’s, to issue the party line.

Mr. Raja told the deputy speaker that he was “doing everything wrong”. On which Mazari told the ‘opposition lawmaker that he can move the court if they have any objection.

Soon after the dramatic win of Hamza, PTI Chief Imran Khan gave a call to protest against ‘election manipulation’ for Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

“I want to appeal to the nation to record their peaceful protest against the Punjab Assembly developments tonight,” Imran Khan said after the ruling of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker, declaring Hamza has been re-elected CM.

“Don’t take the law into your hands; stay peaceful,” he said to his supporters.

“I am surprised at what happened in the Punjab Assembly,” Imran Khan said and questioned if people accept this decision.

He emphasized that Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter is ineffective and that the decision rests with the parliamentary leader.

Later, in response to Imran’s protest call, nationwide protests against Hamza’s re-election erupted. Despite the former prime minister’s emphasis on peaceful protest, there have been reports of violence and law-breaking.

Moonis Elahi, a PML-Q leader, and Ch Pervaiz’s son declared the ruling of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker illegal after sharing the letter of PML-Q parliamentary leader Sajid Bhatti, who decided that Ch Pervaiz was their unanimous candidate, on his Twitter account.

Following PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari’s two back-to-back meetings with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at the latter’s residence, which lasted well past midnight, the face of this crucial election changed immediately. Mr. Zardari finally left, waving the victory sign as he left Shujaat Hussain’s house.

Following the unexpected turn of events at Friday’s Punjab Assembly session, the PML-Q filed a petition in the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, which was opened at midnight on the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial, who was present in the city, to hear the plea.

Lahore Registry Deputy Registrar Ejaz Goraya and other staff arrived at the registry around midnight, and PML-Q lawyer Amir Saeed Rawn filed the petition.

Earlier, both PTI and PML-Q had announced their intention to challenge the contentious ruling of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, declaring Hamza Shehbaz as the elected chief minister of Punjab.

PM expresses his gratitude

In his tweets, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Ch Shujaat, former president Asif Ali Zardari and other allies for their support.

The PM wrote on his official Twitter handle: “We bow before Allah Ta’ala Who has blessed us with victory once again. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a pioneer and political heir of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed. He once again revived the democratic tradition of his great father and family. His role defines the victory of democracy and constitutional values for which I pay tribute to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his family, and colleagues. Former president Asif Ali Zardari has played a historic role in the constitution, democracy, and the people. Former president Zardari’s political tolerance ended the crisis.

“I pay tribute to Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, MQM, ANP, BNP, BAP, and all the respected leaders of the coalition parties individually, for their political insight, unity, and support. Democracy won. The nation salutes you all.”