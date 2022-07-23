Rs1381m PCCC budget to get ratification next week for FY2022-23

Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) general body would meet sometime next month for ratification of its Rs1381.294 million annual budget 2022-23 recommended by PCCC’s executive sub-committee in its 26th meeting held Thursday last.

Vice president PCCC Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur who is also the economic advisor to ministry of national food security and research (MNFSR) told APP that the general body of PCCC comprised of four provincial agriculture secretaries, progressive farmers, representatives of PCGA, APTMA, FPCCI besides other senior officials and its meeting was chaired by Federal minister MNFSR or by the federal secretary in minister’s absence.

The executive sub-committee met last Thursday with vice president PCCC Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur in the chair and APTMA leader Shahid Sattar, Chairman KCA Khawaja Zubair besides representatives of other departments in attendance. The committee approved Rs1381.294 million budget recommendations for pay and pension, operational charges and also the revised pay scale and other benefits for PCCC employees.

Dr. Talpur said that ministry was taking initiatives to improve financial and administrative affairs of the PCCC adding that financial issues of PCCC would be resolved soon. He said an exercise had begun to complete documentation for time scale promotion of BS 1-16 employees of PCCC as per government policy. The committee had also discussed the issue of shortage of staff and gave approval for implementation of M.Phil. degree allowance of Rs2500 to employees.

Dr. Talpur said that departmental promotion committee meeting would be held soon for promotion of agriculture scientists and other staff. General secretary APTMA Shahid Sattar said that efforts would be made to ensure recovery of cotton cess from defaulter textile mills in order to bring PCCC out of financial crisis. Dr. Talpur directed officials to send record of defaulter textile mills to APTMA within a week.