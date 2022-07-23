OGRA reduces RLNG price by $4.6 per MMBTU

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month of July, with a significant downward adjustment.

According to the notification, the authority decreased the price of imported RLNG by $4.6501 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the distribution network of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), showing an almost 20.57 per cent cut. It fixed the commodity rate at $17.9575 per MMBTU for July, which was available at $22.6076 during the last month.

Similarly, the weighted average gas sale price witnessed a 15.93 per cent decline on the distribution network of SNGPL. The price of per MMBTU RLNG has come down by $3.3088 after the authority determined the new rate at $17.4603 for the current month, which was being sold at $20.7691 in June.