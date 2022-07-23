Murray agrees to five-year NFL Cardinals deal for $230.5 mn

LOS ANGELES: Kyler Murray has agreed to a five-year NFL contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals that will reportedly make him the league’s second highest-paid quarterback, the club announced Friday.Two-time Pro Bowl all-star passer Murray’s new deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million in guaranteed money, ESPN and the NFL Network reported.The move, which ties Murray to Arizona through the 2028 campaign, ended an off-season drama with the 24-year-old star and the club trying to reach a long-term deal to keep Murray with the Cardinals.The average value per year of Murray’s contract is $46.1 million, which trails only the $50.3 million NFL contract of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ranking just ahead of Deshaun Watson’s $46 million deal with Cleveland and Kansas City’s $45 million annually for Patrick Mahomes.Murray, taken by Arizona with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had been a top baseball prospect as well and was selected ninth overall by the Oakland A’s in Major League Baseball’s 2019 draft.The A’s entire payroll for this season is $48.5 million, barely more than Murray’s annual NFL salary.