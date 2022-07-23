Ek Ladki’s poster released

Emotional and heart-breaking song “Ek Ladki” staring Aman Verma, Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah’s first look poster was released on Friday. The poster of the upcoming music video has taken over social media and has gone viral. The music video has been produced by Filmy Clap Production house. The beautiful lyrics are penned and directed by Bollywood’s very talented director Sajan Agarwal. The song is composed by Sumit Saha and sung by singer Rishabh Giri. It is being produced by Guruji Kailash Raigar. Director Sajan Agrawal released his second song poster after “Maa O Maa” which marked the comeback of Mandakini in Bollywood. Sajan Agarwal introduced Ruchi Gujjar through this video. Aman Verma, Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah will groove on Sajan Agarwal’s tune. Ruchi Gujjar, Aman Verma and Jubin Shah will be seen in a love triangle story. The song was shot at a beautiful location in Mumbai. Now the audience will get a fabulous treat of this heart-breaking and emotional Bollywood song which is conceptualised by Sajan Agarwal. It clearly indicates that Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah are rising stars in Bollywood.