Sharjeel denounces Imran Khan over politics of lies

PTI Chief Imran Khan has nothing to do with public service, said Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon.

According to Sharjeel Memon, who spoke at a press conference on Friday, Imran Khan’s politics are founded on lies.

He emphasized that the election commission should issue a decision on the foreign funding case so that the true face of Imran Khan can be revealed.

Imran Khan suffered the worst defeat in Punjab, according to Sharjeel, following Imran Khan’s call for a countrywide protest against ‘election manipulation.’

“If the roads are closed, the law will be enforced; bullying and hooliganism will not be tolerated,” said the Sindh minister.

He claimed that Shaukat Khanum Hospital funds were being used for social media.

He emphasized the funding case. The election commission should rule on the case of foreign funding.