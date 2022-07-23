PM pays ‘tribute’ to Zardari, Shujaat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, his family and associates for their role in the victory of democracy and constitutional values. After election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister of Punjab, the prime minister in a statement thanked Allah Almighty for giving success to the coalition government. He said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who was the political heir and flag-bearer of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, once again made alive the democratic traditions of his great father and family. The role of Chaudhry Shujaat was a win for democracy and constitutional values, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said former president Asif Ali Zardari played a historic role for the Constitution, democracy and in the interest of the people.

The political fortitude of Asif Ali Zardari ended the crisis, he said and thanked him, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The prime minister also lauded the coalition parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party and Balochistan Awami Party. The political sagacity, unity and support of the leaders of the coalition parties led to victory of democracy, he added. He also saluted the nation on the success of the coalition government. Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said ahead of Hamza Shahbaz’s possible victory in the Punjab CM election said that now the rules of the game will be the same for everyone.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that PML-N has not forgotten the treatment done to the party, adding that now the rules of the game will be the same for all, otherwise the PMLN will do it in a better way. Earlier, in another tweet, Maryam Nawaz while launching a tirade against former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the one who preaches freedom from slavery considers his members worse than slaves. In her latest Tweet, the PML-N vice president wrote that Imran Khan is campaigning for the one whom he used to call “Punjab’s biggest dacoit” and is ready to make him chief executive of the province.

She said the one who claimed of building a great nation does not even have its own candidate for the Chief Ministership, adding that there is a difference between giving the province on contract. Maryam Nawaz went on to say that the people of Punjab had given the mandate to Nawaz Sharif in 2018, which was taken away from him through fraud.