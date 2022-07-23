IHC adjourns Avenfield hearing till Sept 15

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing till September 15 on the appeals against the punishment given by the accountability court to Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar Awan in the Avenfield reference. Maryam’s request for exemption from attendance due to coronavirus infection was accepted. The division bench of the high court comprising Acting Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the plea against the accountability court’s verdict against Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar. When the appeals against the sentences were heard, Maryam did not appear before the court, and a request for exemption from attendance was submitted on her behalf. In her request, it was stated that she had contracted Covid-19 and would be unable to appear in court. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president’s assistant counsel requested to postpone the hearing, which the court accepted and postponed the hearing on the appeals till September 15.