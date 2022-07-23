Pakistan dispatches third consignment of relief goods for Afghan quake victims

The handing over ceremony of third relief assistance package for flood affectees of Afghanistan was held at Nur Khan Base, Rawalpindi today. Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari graced the ceremony as a chief guest. Charge d’affaires of Afghanistan H.E Mr. Sardar Muhammad Shakeeb received the relief goods on behalf of Afghan Government. The ceremony was attended by Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and senior officials of NDMA, MOFA and Afghan Embassy in Pakistan.

On directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, NDMA arranged 10.6 tonnes consignment which consisted of winter clothing items, tents, blankets, tarpaulin and food items such as flour, ghee/cooking oil and sugar to support the people of Afghanistan in calamity-hit areas.

While delivering his remarks, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with people of Afghanistan currently suffering with natural calamities like floods and earthquake. Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Government of Pakistan had sent multiple emergency relief consignment to Afghanistan. He also urged international community to step up relief efforts to help affectees in Afghanistan.

The Minister also appreciated the role of NDMA, MOFA, Pakistan Air Force and relevant departments for spearheading provision of relief goods to Afghanistan. The Minister also lauded the compliance with Prime Minister’s directions by NDMA for arranging packs of warm clothes.

Afghan Charge d’ affaires in Islamabad thanked the people and Government of Pakistan for extending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He expressed a special gratitude for including clothing in the package for the affectees.

Earlier, NDMA has promptly dispatched humanitarian assistance to affected areas on June 23 via road which was followed by second tranche through aircraft on 24 June. Both consignments carried family tents, blankets, tarpaulin, essential food items, and medical supplies for catering needs of affectees.