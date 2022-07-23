Faiz’s daughter Moneeza Hashmi book launched in Quetta

Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of the renowned poet late Faiz Ahmed Faiz, launched her book here on Friday at Orange Hall of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences.

The book titled “Conversation with my father” authored by Moneeza Hashmi contains conversations and letters of Faiz Ahmed Faiz addressed to her daughter.

The book launching event was attended by Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Ahmed Farooq Bazai (Sitara e Imtiaz), Chief Consultant of Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), and members of the departments for literature of different universities and organizations of Balochistan as well as poets, artists and students.

While addressing the gathering Balochistan’s famous screen writer and poet Mohsin Shakeel said that Faiz was not only a poet of beauty and love but also significantly highlighted the political and social issues of the country in his poetry.