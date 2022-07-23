EU launches new legal moves against UK over N. Ireland

The European Commission on Friday launched four new legal proceedings against Britain over London’s failure to implement Brexit divorce terms to govern trade with Northern Ireland. The proceedings by Brussels add to the legal case load after a year-long truce as the EU challenges a British government bid to scrap parts of post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland. “Despite repeated calls by the European Parliament, the 27 EU member states and the European Commission to implement the Protocol (on Northern Ireland), the UK government has failed to do so,” a statement said. The UK government last month unveiled legislation to unilaterally change trading terms for the politically-fraught British province and the plan is now making its way through parliament. “In the spirit of constructive cooperation, we have refrained from launching new internal procedures for over a year to create the space to look for joint solutions with the UK,” said EU spokeswoman Arianna Podesta.