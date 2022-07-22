Sham-e-Ghazal with Ustad Hamil Ali Khan held at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council held a musical event titled “Sham-e-Ghazal” at Alhamra Cultural Complex with famous singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan.

Apart from many attendees, Executive DirectorAlhamra Farhat Jabeen specially participated in Sham-e-Ghazal. Speaking on occasion, E.D LAC said that this evening was organized for people who love Ghazal, adding that the name of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan does not need any introduction. The number of his fans can be appraised from the jam-packed hall. She said that the Ghazal genre has a special place in the music world, and Alhamra has always kept this art alive.

Ustad Hamid Ali Khan appreciated the efforts and services of the Alhamra Arts Council at the beginning of the program. Ustad Hamid Ali Khan started his singing with “Chamki Kiran” he captivated the hearts of the audience by singing the famous Ghazal, including “Huntoon Pe UN Ke Mera Naam”, “Ap Ki Yaad Ati Rahi Raat Bhar”, and others. Deputy Director Alhamra Naveed Ul Hasan Bukhari said that other rich literary and cultural shows would also be presented at Alhamra Cultural Complex apart from this Ghazal evening.

Participants praised the efforts of Alhamra to hold this wonderful evening and said that this kind of program should be organized every week; Ustad Hamid Ali Khan gathered full applause from the audience.