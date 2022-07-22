Sara Ali Khan’s tiramisu indulgence will send you drooling over this dessert

Sara Ali Khan has one interesting personality. Besides being an actress by profession, she is a travel junkie and a foodie at heart who loves to enjoy all things delicious. And, she is back at her food game making us drool yet again. Sara has shared a sneak peek into her dessert diaries from Italy and we are slurping. Yes, she devoured yummilicious “Tiramisu,” a popular Italian dessert from a restaurant named La Giostra. Sara has shared a picture of the mouth-watering Tiramisu on Instagram Stories. The creamy dessert looked heavenly. Apart from the “Tiramisu” sticker, she also added “more like,” followed by another sticker that read, “Killermisu.”

So, looking at Sara Ali Khan’s dessert diaries, if you have started craving Tiramisu, we have something really interesting for you. Take a look at five indulgent Tiramisu recipes that can be tried at home.

TIRAMISU — this is a basic Italian recipe for a yummy cake and dessert. The dish is basically flavoured with liquor and cocoa. Imagine digging in pieces of sponge cake dipped in coffee, layered with a gorgeous mix of egg yolks and mascarpone cheese. Isn’t it triggering your tastebuds? Try it out.

CLASSIC TIRAMISU — while looking for an exotic dessert after your meal, Tiramisu is always a great option to consider. This irresistible dessert with a punch of Kahlua, a coffee liqueur, tastes like heaven. Remember that it’s a great addition to your dinner table.

RASMALAI TIRAMISU — if you are fond of fusion recipes, you would definitely enjoy this treat to the core. Rasmalai Tiramisu carries the goodness of the popular Indian dessert Rasmalai and a drool-worthy taste of Tiramisu as well. So, without much ado, make this for yourself.

DECONSTRUCTED TIRAMISU — here’s a perfect dessert to satiate your sweet tooth. Yes, deconstructed Tiramisu is sure to impress you with its taste and beauty. If you are a sweet lover, we suggest, don’t miss out on something so delectable and satiating.

SPEYSIDE TIRAMISU — in a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the ingredients including Glenfiddich, chocolate sauce, single cream and espresso shot among others and shake well. Don’t forget to garnish it with orange peel and cinnamon.

Hope you enjoy these fantastic tiramisu recipes. Do share the treats with your family members.