Blitzers’ ‘Hit The Bass’ is a treat for Pakistanis

Visuals? Check. Music? Check. Good vibes? Check! K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ is not only a bop but also a treat for Pakistanis as the band featured scenes from Lahore and revealed why they were in Pakistan last month.

On Wednesday, the band dropped the music video for ‘Hit The Bass,’ which is packed with visuals of Lahore – from Lahore’s food street, truck art buses, visuals of the Badshahi Mosque, the Lahore Fort and a wedding hall decorated in red and gold.

The music video has racked up 1.3 million views on YouTube since it was posted on July 20. The song has made it to our playlist and has also impressed netizens. A user on Twitter wrote that this is the way one “represents Pakistan”.

Another wrote that the band did not disappoint and how happy they are with the fact that the music video was shot in Pakistan.

A fan also sent love from Pakistan.

Another highlighted that Pakistani culture had made its way to K-pop.

For this Twitter user the chorus and bridge of the song stood out.

Another said the fact that this music video didn’t need a lot of money to succeed, just “our buses” were enough.

For this user ‘Hit The Bass’ “slaps”.

Blitzers was formed by Wuzo Entertainment in 2021. The group consists of seven members: Jinhwa, Go_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan and Wooju. The group debuted on May 12, 2021.