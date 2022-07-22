Akshay Kumar gives Katrina and Vicky Kaushal marriage advice

The third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featured Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu telling tales, offering revelations on relationships and telling some hilarious jokes. But as usual, it was Karan Johar’s Rapid Fire that brought out the most talked about topics. Having asked Samantha and Akshay about their respective marriages in earlier segments, Karan posed a seemingly straightforward question to Akshay in the rapid fire section. Karan asked, “Akshay, what advice would you give to these married actors?” When Karan gave the cue for Katrina Kaif, Akshay threw his head back and remarked, “I know her too well. Katrina, don’t eat his ear off. Just nibble a bit.” Pat came Karan’s repartee with a “Watch your ears?” comment. Following that up, Karan asked Akshay what advice he would give to Vicky Kaushal. Without any deliberation, Akshay replied, “Make her a home gym and you will see her more at home.” Needless to say, Akshay’s advice was on point for both Katrina and Vicky. Earlier in the episode, Akshay had given general advice to all husbands, citing his own example and the way he behaves with wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay had said, “Just sit down and listen.”