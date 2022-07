ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved appointment of eight non-executive directors of board of State Bank of Pakistan. Dr Ali Cheema, Dr Akbar Zaidi and Nadeem Hussain were appointed as non-executive directors of SBP board. Fawad Anwar, Tariq Pasha, Zaheer Fakharuddin Ibrahim, Najaf Yawar and Mahfooz Ali Khan were also appointed non-executive directors of SBP.

The president made the appointments under Article 48(1) and Section 11 A of State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956.