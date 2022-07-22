CJCSC chairs services chiefs meeting to discuss defence, security environment: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Friday chaired a meeting of all services chiefs here at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) to discuss defence and security environment of the country and the region.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu attended the meeting, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on the national security situation specific to the western border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The meeting also discussed fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, and the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The forum expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in the readiness of the defence forces. The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.

The services chiefs also lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.