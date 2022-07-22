DG SBP greets female mountaineers for scaling K2 peak

LAHORE: Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has congratulated Pakistan’s female mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kayani for scaling K2 peak successfully.

In a greeting message here on Friday, Tariq Qureshi said that Samina Baig and Naila Kayani made the entire nation proud through their amazing feat.

“After scaling K2 peak successfully, Samina Baig and Naila Kayani have become role models for the young girls across the country. They have demonstrated great courage and strong willpower which is highly appreciable,” he added.