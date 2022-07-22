Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, July 22, 2022


PM urges ‘human rights’ defenders’ about India’s supression of voices of representatives of Kashmiris

APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the continued persecution of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India was part of a plan to deprive Kashmiris of their representative voices. 

Prime Minister in a tweet said; “From fabricated cases to a sham trial, the impunity with which India is violating human rights of political workers should alarm rights defenders.”

Submit a Comment