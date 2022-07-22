PM urges ‘human rights’ defenders’ about India’s supression of voices of representatives of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the continued persecution of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India was part of a plan to deprive Kashmiris of their representative voices. Prime Minister in a tweet said; “From fabricated cases to a sham trial, the impunity with which India is violating human rights of political workers should alarm rights defenders.” The continued persecution of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India is part of a plan to deprive Kashmiris of their representative voices. From fabricated cases to sham trial, impunity with which India is violating human rights of political workers should alarm rights defenders. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 22, 2022