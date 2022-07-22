Rice exports surge 23pc to $2.5b in FY22

The exports of rice from the country during fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022 witnessed about 23pc increase as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2021-22, over 4.877 million metric tons of rice including Basmati-rice and others valuing $2.511b were exported as against the exports of 3.684 million metric tons worth $2.041b of same period of last year (2020-21). Meanwhile, country earned $695.813 million by exporting about 750,517 metric tons of rice during 12 months of last fiscal year, which was recorded at 619,428 metric ton worth of $569.493 million of same period of 2020-21. According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Basmati-rice witnessed about 22.09pc growth in 12 months of last fiscal year as compared to the exports of same period of fiscal year 2020-21. Country also fetched $1.181b by exporting over 4.126 million tons of rice other than Basmati as against the exports of 3.065 million tons costing $1.473b of same period of last year, it added. It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during fiscal year ending on June 30,2022 increased by 23. 37pc, whereas imports registered 8pc growth as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-June 2021-22, different food commodities valuing $5.418b were exported as compared to the exports of 4.392b of same period last year.

In last fiscal year, rice exports grew by 23pc and reached to $2.511b, fish and fish preparations increased by 3.87pc as it was recorded at $430.654 million, whereas country also earned $0.068 million by exporting different pulses. On the other hand, food group imports into the country grew by 8pc as food commodities valuing $9.015b were imported during 12 months of last fiscal year as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-June, 2021-22, the imports of wheat reduced by 19.12pc as it came down from $983.326 million to $795.285 million. Dry fruits, nuts decreased by 16.78pc and it was recorded at $65.250 million as compared to $78.403 million and spices by 3.81pc and registered at $216.184 million against the import of $224.747 million of same period last year.