Govt to facilitate businesses for attracting FDI: Pasha

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha here on Thursday expressed government’s resolve to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country through keen focus on ease of doing business and facilitation of business community.

This would help in attaining sustainable growth in the country, the state minister said in a meeting with CEO Total Parco Pakistan Limited, Mehmat Celepoglu, according to press statement issued by the finance division.

She assured the CEO Total Parco of resolving their issues at priority basis and directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required steps for resolving their issue.

The CEO Total Parco discussed about the economic situation of the country and apprised the minister about their issues pertaining to taxation.

Celepoglue thanked the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue for addressing their issues, the statement added.