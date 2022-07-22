Ayesha Omar’s new photo sets Internet on fire

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is always dressed to perfection and has mastered the art to brush away her admirer’s midweek blues away with a stunning set of pictures.

The ‘Bulbulay’ star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.

This time around, the 40-year-old diva set the temperature soaring as she dropped new pictures. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in the eastern attire by Faiza Saqlain, Omar left the fans mesmerised.

“Any chance you get, close your eyes and @faizasaqlain @sanya.sohail @arydigital.tv”, captioned the ‘Yalghaar’ actress. On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.