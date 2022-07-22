Ugur Günes featured in ‘Woh Beetein Din’ music video

Dirilis: Ertugrul actor Ugur Gunes shared screen with Tanya Singh in the music video of song Woh Beetein Din. The famed Turkish actor also visited the country to promote the T-series Hindi music video, which was shot in his native country Turkey.

Gunes and Singh portrays the love story of an Indian girl and a Turkish man in the song’ video, the video of which is directed by Prem Raj Soni. Talking about the soulful rendition, Singh reportedly said, “It is my wish and motive of bringing back pop culture to the industry that I came up with ‘Woh Beetey Din'”.

“The song is so soothing that it will definitely touch everyone’s heart and shooting with Tanya Singh was an inspiring journey!” said the music video director. The song, released on 19th July 2022, is composed by Ajit Singh and written by Gitanjali Singh.