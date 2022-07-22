Saboor and Ali Ansari win hearts with new video

Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because their love-filled pictures and videos have been storming the Internet. This time, the NaqabZan co-actors have given a glimpse of their unbreakable bond where Ali makes sure to make Saboor laugh over his antics. Taking to Instagram, the Parizaad actor shared a video of her husband, sister-in-law Mariam Ansari and her brother-in-law Owais together. Needless to say, Ansari’s funny reaction while his lady love was making the video has left fans amused. On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.