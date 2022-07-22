Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to scale savage K2

On Friday morning, renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig became the country’s first woman to summit K2, the world’s second highest and most dangerous peak.

Samina Baig reached the summit of Savage Mountain (8,611 metres) at 7:42 a.m., after her team and she halted the push due to extreme weather conditions yesterday (Thursday).

The 31-year-old was part of a ten-person team that climbed Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak.

Social media users have praised Samina Baig for her bravery. Samina Baig, who was born in Gilgit-Baltistan, became the first Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, in 2013 at the age of 22.