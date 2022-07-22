Fazl wants govt to arrest Imran

Pakistan Democratic Alliance President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Amir Fazlur Rehman Thursday demanded the arrest of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. Addressing a press conference in Bannu, he said religious scholars belonging to the JUI-F were falling a victim to target killing. “We should be told who are the killers; otherwise the state institutions must accept responsibility,” he added. He said the state institutions had occupied many seminaries. “They call madrassas centres of terrorism but they also seek cooperation from religious scholars of these madrassas,” he added. Fazl said the institutions should not make a mockery of the situation and avoid doing politics. “Does the state want the youth to take up arms after getting emotional? Even the servicemen would not have saved the country if it wasn’t for the religious scholars. Despite this, we’re being punished.” He said “crazy and stupid” people were surrounding Imran who were following a “fool”. Fazl also warned that he will make the earth so hot for Imran Khan that his supporters will not be able to place their foot on it. He asked Imran to “stay within his limits”, says a news report. Fazl said he knew what forces were behind the former premier. “When this army was supporting, you [Imran] had no issues and you were fine with the army but now when the general became neutral so you’re calling him an animal? We know your masters.

They have told you to abuse me because this is how politics work in Pakistan.” Fazl said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was unnecessarily being polite.

“I have asked the government to put Imran Khan in jail… get Rana Sanaullah into action,” he said and questioned why the decision on the foreign funding case was being delayed.

“We are being asked to clean up the economic mess created in the last four years. This is a short-term government; it should take short-term decisions instead of long-term ones,” he added. Fazl disclosed that he had opposed raising the prices of different commodities during the first meeting in this regard.

“In the first meeting, I had said don’t talk to the IMF and do the agreement on new terms but everyone opposed. Nawaz Sharif and I became helpless,” he added. Fazl further said he wanted to see the judiciary beyond doubt where no one could object to their decisions. Fazl said the court had the authority to make decisions; however, legislation was the right of the Parliament.

“We have to make laws and not the court,” he said, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was “trying to hide behind the courts”. Fazl said former speaker of the National Assembly and President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi had violated the Constitution, therefore, action should be taken against those.

Fazl said that the end of Khan’s government was not the end of the government; instead, it was important to save the country.