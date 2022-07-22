No plan to return to NA: Mazari

A meeting of the commission formed to investigate former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s arrest was held to discern the facts about the matter, a private TV channel reported.

Mazari personally attended the meeting. Islamabad DC Irfan Memon was present there as well. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said in a media talk that those who were supposed to submit their affidavit could not submit them. The copies of the rest could not be reached, she added.

“We want to get the papers of all the five people who were involved; on Friday we have to come again; we will know what the real story is,” the former minister said.

She said that they did not want to return to the assembly. She further said that there will be a re-counting of voting in the Punjab Assembly and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of the matter. “Rana Sanaullah should think that there will be a petition against Hamza Shahbaz and Rana Sanaullah,” she remarked, exclaiming that “the people have stood up”.

Mazari said that the days of those who want to do this are going to end in Punjab. PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will form the government, she said, adding that now if Imran Khan’s government is overthrown, there will be an inquiry. “The imported government has brought disaster to the economy, the rupee has lost its value,” she pointed out.

“There should be a general election as soon as possible,” she demanded.