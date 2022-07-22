IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar’s appeals till Sep 15

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 15, on appeals of PML-N’ s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar against their convictions in Avenfield Property reference. A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the appeals. The legal team of the petitioner requested the bench to grant one-time exemption from appearance which was accepted by the court. The associate defence lawyer pleaded the court to adjourn the case till next date as Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer was unable to attend the hearing of this day. At this, the court postponed further hearing till September 15. It may be mentioned here that an Accountability Court had announced imprisonment sentence to Maryam Nawaz and Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar. They had challenged their conviction before the IHC. The defence lawyer Amjad Pervaiz was continuing his arguments before the IHC bench.