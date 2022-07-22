Pakistan Army reacts promptly to rescue operation at Indus River

Pakistan Army troops along with SSG combat team divers have continued search operation to rescue remaining individuals who went missing after overloaded boat carrying 100 persons overturned in the Indus River near Sadiqabad Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan.

On the special instructions of Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army reacted promptly and dispatched the rescue team along with divers of SSG Commandos of Pakistan Army, Army Medical Team, Army Field Engineers, other relief forces alongwith requisite equipment to participate in the search operation.

As receipt of information by the civil administration, around 94 people were on board on the boat, out of which 45 people were rescued. During the ongoing search operation by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of 27 people have been recovered from the river so far, while the search for 22 missing people is still going on.