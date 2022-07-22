Pakistan, Turkiye possess religious, cultural & historical bonds: CAS

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Thursday said Pakistan and Turkiye had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of the two countries.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) made these remarks at a call on paid by Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci to him here, a PAF news release said.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

While appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, the ambassador acknowledged PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Air Chief further said, “Pakistan values its relations with Turkiye, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”.