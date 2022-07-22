IDEAS 2022 a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) and International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufactures, entrepreneurs, R&D specialists and top-level policy makers.

This he said while presiding over the meeting with Steering Committee meeting of IDEAS here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Shah, Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police GhulamNabi Memon, Adl IGs and other concerned officers.

From the DEPO side DG Depo Maj Gen Arif Malik, Brigadier Naveed Azam, Commodore Tahir, Col Ahmed Nawaz and others also attended the meeting.

The CM said that the IDEAS was an event that provided enhanced opportunities for commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and manufacturers from within Pakistan and abroad.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11th edition of IDEAS 2022 scheduled to be held from 15-18 November, 2022 at Karachi Expo Center was indeed testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth.

“This edition of IDEAS will also pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international community,” he said.

DG DEPO Maj General M. Arif Malik briefing the meeting said that the event as per its traditions would host a number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, International Seminar and business expansions through well planned B2B / B2G engagements.

He added that IDEAS Karachi Show would exclusively be arranged for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan e Pakistan) on November 17, 2022.

During the meeting, all government organizations and departments pledged their full support for successful conduct of IDEAS 2022.

CM Sindh visits newly established Banaras pumping station: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited newly established Banaras Pumping Station alongwith Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and PPP leader Najmi Alam to witness its operation.

The CM said that the pumping station has been established at cost of Rs95.124 million with an underground tank of 130,000 Gallon water.

He added that the pumping station would provide water to hilly areas of Banaras and adjoining areas of SITE Town.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that new seven pumps, each one of 100 HP have been installed to provide water to UCs-5 to 8 and adjoining areas of Banaras and SITE Town.

CM Sindh inquires health of MPA Saleem Hingoro: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited former PPP MPA Saleem Hingoro at his residence at Kalri, Lyari and inquired about his health.

He prayed for the early recovery and quick recovery of PPP MPA Hingoro.

On the way back the chief minister visited Haji Abdul Majeed Sabur, the member of PPP Sindh Counsel, and had a chit chat with him over a cup of tea. On the arrival of the chief minister, the people and party workers gathered in a large number and voiced slogans of Jeay Bhutto.

At the last leg of his visit to the city, the chief minister offered condolence with senior artist Qaiser Nizamani over the death of his mother at his residence at Sea view. The chief minister prayed for the departed soul.